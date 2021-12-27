Bangladesh reports third omicron case

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports third omicron case

The Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives (ideSHi) conducted the genome sequencing of the sample

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

After the two women cricketers, Bangladesh has now detected the third case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. 

The data was released from Germany on Monday in the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), an international database organisation for the virus.

According to GISAID, the newly Omicron infected person is a man who is aged 56 and resides in Dhaka. His sample was collected on 23 December. 

The Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives (ideSHi) conducted the genome sequencing of the sample.

Two Bangladesh women cricketers, who were infected by the Omicron variant after they returned from Zimbabwe, recovered fully.

Two women cricketers have recovered from Omicron and will be able to return home soon. According to a source close to the IEDCR, they have tested negative for the Omicron variety.

Experts have called for getting more vigilant at the border and outside the border of the country to contain the spread of the new variant. 

The Bangladesh government has recently made 14 days of institutional quarantine mandatory for those returning from seven African countries which have detected Omicron. 

