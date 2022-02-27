98% of Covid patients in Dhaka infected with Omicron

Ninety-eight percent of Covid patients in the capital are infected with the Omicron variant, according to the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddrb).

Icddrb obtained the results after sequencing 48 Covid-19 positive samples collected from Dhaka city at its Virology Labratory from 29 January to 18 February.

The Omicron variant was detected in 47 samples (98%), and the remaining one was Delta (2%) strain.

Among the Omicron cases, Omicron BA.2 was detected in 83% of the samples and Omicron BA.1 was found in the remainder.

