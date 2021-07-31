2nd consignment of AstraZeneca vaccines arrive from Japan 

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque received the second consignment of AstraZeneca vaccines.

Cathay Pacific Airways arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, carrying 7,81,320 doses of AstrayZeneca vaccines, from Japan at 3:15 pm today, a press release from the foreign ministry said.

Senior Secretary of Health Service Division Lokman Hossain Miah and Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki were also present there.

The foreign minister received the first consignment of 2,45,200 AstraZeneca vaccine doses on 24 July.

The vaccines will be stored in the walk-in cooler room of the central EPI store.

The second dose was not given to all those who took the first dose due to the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine supply crisis.

Those who missed the second dose will be given the jab with these AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan.

As part of the third consignment, another 616,780 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in the country on 3 August on a Hong Kong flight.

