AstraZeneca exploring options for Covid-19 vaccine business, exec says

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
29 July, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 05:22 pm

Related News

AstraZeneca exploring options for Covid-19 vaccine business, exec says

AstraZeneca agreed to work with the University of Oxford on its Covid-19 shot last year despite having no prior vaccine experience, taking on the project with a pledge not to make a profit during the coronavirus pandemic

Reuters
29 July, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 05:22 pm
AstraZeneca logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo taken March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
AstraZeneca logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo taken March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

AstraZeneca is exploring options for the future of its Covid-19 vaccine business and expects greater clarity on the matter by the end of 2021, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.

The comments are the first time the drugmaker has publicly confirmed that it is reviewing the future of the business after a series of setbacks in its race to develop a shot for the world.

AstraZeneca agreed to work with the University of Oxford on its Covid-19 shot last year despite having no prior vaccine experience, taking on the project with a pledge not to make a profit during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are exploring different options," AstraZeneca Executive Vice President and President of the BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit Ruud Dobber said, referring to the vaccines business.

"Before year-end, we will have more clarity... if you ask me, is the vaccine business a sustainable business for AstraZeneca for the next five or 10 years, that big strategic question is under discussion."

Dobber said that AstraZeneca was committed to delivering a massive rollout of hundreds of millions of doses that were covered by current contracts.

But he added that a "small group of people reporting into Mene (Pangalos, research chief) and myself are thinking about (whether this is) a sustainable business."

"We need to have that discussion with our senior executive team, and then with the board of AstraZeneca," he said.

"We are exploring different options, but it is far too early at this stage to conclude that (process)."

World+Biz / Global Economy

AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

3h | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing