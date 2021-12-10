Bangladesh needs more accountants, finance professionals

Career

TBS Report
10 December, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 10:09 pm

Related News

Bangladesh needs more accountants, finance professionals

Two online career portals, dedicated for CA professionals, were launched on Thursday  

TBS Report
10 December, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 10:09 pm
Bangladesh needs more accountants, finance professionals

Bangladesh does not have enough qualified accountants and finance professionals to match the huge demand with the country's growing economy, said top accounting professionals.

"The job market for certified accountants is getting bigger day by day with a growing demand in the private sector. From auditing to accounting, manufacturing to trading, every industry needs accountants. However, we do not have enough accounting professionals, which has created a demand and supply gap," Dr Md Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, chairman of Financial Reporting Council (FRC) Bangladesh, said on Thursday at the "Future of Accounting and Finance Profession" event.

Two online career portals, ACCA Careers and ACCA Career Navigator were launched during the event, set up by The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Bangladesh.

Dr Hamid, in his speech as chief guest, said "We are now getting more accountants every year from universities and the Institute of Chartered Accountant Bangladesh (ICAB), ACCA, than we used to, but the real issue is producing top-quality accounting professionals."

The two new job portals, launched at the event, will help accounting and finance professionals look for jobs, and help employers find the right candidates.

The ACCA is a global professional accounting body with over 2.33 lakh fully certified members and over 5.33 lakh students around the world.

However, at present there are only 450 ACCA members and 5000 plus ACCA students in Bangladesh, according to information made available at the event.

The FRC chairman said, "In a business, I want people who have better knowledge of digitalisation, but we find that there are many students who have little idea about the term."

Further explaining the issue, he said, "If I want to hire an accountant from Dhaka University, which is producing many good accountants, we have found they have the very minimum understanding of relevant software. But, from accounting to finance, everything is now software-based.

Recent data indicates that the hiring of accounting and finance professionals is trending upward all over the world, which essentially opens the door for qualified accountants to land a job anywhere in the world.

According to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, employment of accountants and auditors is projected to grow 7% from 2020 to 2030. Around 1,35,000 openings for accountants and auditors are projected for each year on average over the decade.

Speakers at the event discussed the demand and supply gap in the profession, and its future trend in the digital age.

Speaking about the government's initiative of 100 special economic zones by 2025, speakers said local and international investors will set up different types of industries in the economic zones, which will create a huge demand for qualified accountants.

Arif-Al Islam, MD and CEO, Summit Communications Ltd, said, "Bangladesh is a country with a huge economy now. The private sector is booming, and a lot of development projects are running. Compared to what we need, the number of available accounting professionals is not enough."

Mr Arif, who is also chairman of the ACCA Bangladesh Member Advisory Committee, said "Our neighbouring countries and countries with GDPs close to Bangladesh, have 10-15 times more accountants than us. The number of accountants in Bangladesh is around 15000, and there is a lack of qualified accountants."

He urged the ACCA and local bodies to take steps to develop more qualified accountants and work on filling the knowledge gap of professionals.

Hasan Haidar, a financial expert, said, "In different projects, there is one position for a financial expert. But we don't see many Bangladeshi experts in such positions as most companies recruit them from India or Africa. So, we also need more financial experts."

Tariqul Haque, chief consultant, Enroute Management Consulting, said ACCA training and classes should expand out of Dhaka so that students get the opportunity to study and become chartered accountants to help meet the growing demand for such professionals.

Among others, Nigel Bicknell, head of ACCA Careers; Nilusha Ranasinghe, head of ACCA South Asia; Michael Schwoerke, head of ACCA Marketing Planning (Employability); Micky Lynch, qualification education liaison manager, ACCA; Prawma Tapashi Khan, head of education & member affairs, ACCA Bangladesh; Seezan M Choudhury, partner, ACE Advisory; Mohammad Tanvir Hossain, CFO, Somatec Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Yusha Khondker, founder, HeadStart; Mohsena Munna, financial controller, Startup Bangladesh Ltd; and Riaduzzaman Ridoy, MD, Padma Bank Securities Ltd, spoke at the event.

Shah Waliul Manzoor, senior business development manager (learning), ACCA Bangladesh, moderated the event, of which The Business Standard was the media partner.

Bangladesh / Top News

ACCA / accountants / finance professionals / Job market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Alifia Squad: The dream of taking dance forms to newer heights

1h | Splash
Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

12h | Wheels
Photo: Bloomberg

Bad Blood: How a startup deceived Silicon Valley

12h | Panorama
The National Baha’i Centre is the only administrative building of the Baha’i faith in the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The tale of the Baha’i faith in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

3h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

3h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

6h | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study