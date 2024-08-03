10 Minute School halts all classes indefinitely

10 Minute School has announced to halt all its live, revision, and offline English centre classes indefinitely from 3 August.

The online educational platform made the announcement on its Facebook page early today (3 August).

Earlier on 16 July, Startup Bangladesh cancelled its investment proposal for the e-learning platform 10 Minute School, as per their Facebook post.

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak also confirmed the matter on the same day through his official account, writing, "Ten Minute School – investment proposal of Tk5 crore has been cancelled by Startup Bangladesh."

Just a few days prior to the cancellation of the investment proposal, 10 Minute School Co-founder and CEO Ayman Sadiq made a Facebook post showing solidarity with the quota reform protesters and wrote, "Why is there blood on my campus?"