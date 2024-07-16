Startup Bangladesh cancels investment proposal for 10 Minute School

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 01:53 pm

Startup Bangladesh cancels investment proposal for 10 Minute School

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 01:53 pm
Startup Bangladesh cancels investment proposal for 10 Minute School

Startup Bangladesh has cancelled its investment proposal for the e-learning platform 10 Minute School, as per their Facebook post. 

The Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak also confirmed the matter today (16 July) through his official account and wrote, "Ten Minute School - investment proposal of 5 crore Taka has been cancelled by Startup Bangladesh."

"Due to a non-disclosure agreement with the portfolio companies, we cannot disclose the reason for the cancellation of the announced investment plan," Startup Bangladesh told TBS.

The state-owned venture capital firm, however, claimed, "It was a business reason that is important to an investor."

Meanwhile, two of the industry sources told TBS that there had been a legal action against the firm by its co-founder Mirza Salman Hossain Beg and difference of opinion earlier this year.

State Minister Palak further confirmed the investment cancellation during a dialogue event organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum with journalists working at the Secretariat today. 

He said, "This is an investment company, and we have some non-disclosure agreements."

"But we have an agreement, whether we invest there or not, we cannot disclose the data or the negotiations we have with them anywhere."

He added, "There are some restrictions in that area. Why we cancelled this proposal from 10 Minute School, if we disclose any negative aspects about them, it will also reach other investors, there are other investors too. Or it can go further in the future. So if I publicly state the reason why we did not invest, it actually violates our ethical agreement."

"That's why I would say that as an investment company, we cannot explain the reason why we cancelled the investment proposal," he said. 

Meanwhile, the sponsor of the venture capital firm said in a statement that the nondisclosure agreement did not bar 10 Minutes School from publicly sharing the reason cited by Startup Bangladesh, ICT Division. 

On the other hand, Ayman Sadiq, Co-founder & CEO of 10 Minute School did not comment on the matter. 

Earlier, Ayman Sadiq posted a status showing solidarity with the quota reform protesters and wrote, "Bloody Dhaka University! Why is there blood on my campus?"

He further changed his Facebook cover photo for the quota reform movement.

On 2 July university students started their protest for the reform of quota in recruitment for first- and second-class government jobs.

Screengrab collected from Facebook.
Screengrab collected from Facebook.

Earlier, yesterday (15 July) Over 320 students were injured across the country on Monday in attacks on quota protesters allegedly by the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

