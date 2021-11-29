Writ seeks Tk50 lakh compensation over NDC student’s death

A writ petition has been filed seeking directives to pay TK50 lakh compensation to the family of Nayeem Hasan, a student of Notre Dame College, who was killed after being hit by a garbage vehicle of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

The writ is on the cause list of the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman for hearing today, said Lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmik to media.

Parveen Akhter, executive director of the "Jono Odhikar Foundation" and also a member of the Dhaka Bar Association, filed the writ petition on Sunday.

Lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmik submitted the writ petition on behalf of Parveen Akter, attaching reports in various media on Nayeem's death.

The Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Department, Secretary of Local Government Department, Chairman of BRTC (Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation), Chief Executive Officer and General Manager (Vehicles) of DSCC have been named as respondents in the writ petition.

In addition to the interim amount of Tk50 lakh, the writ also sought for issuing a rule on why it will not be ordered for Nayeem's family to receive adequate compensation.

On 24 November, a DSCC garbage truck hit Nayeem and ran him over while he was crossing the road in Gulistan.

Following his death, students of his institution protested in the Motijheel area demanding justice.

Later, the DSCC formed an investigation committee to probe into the accident.

On Friday, RAB arrested Harun, the main driver of the vehicle, from Jatrabari in the capital.