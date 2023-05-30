Widened Dhaka-Washington relationship allows to freely debate on differences: Shahriar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said the friendship between Bangladesh and the United States has deepened and broadened to the length that allows them to frankly debate on the differences.

This growing engagement between the two countries also allows them to work closely together to mutually benefit from complementarities and alignments.

"In our developmental journey, we have sought and will continue to pivot partnership of regional and global friends, including the USA, with a goal of eradication of poverty and emancipation of our people," he said.

The state minister hoped that Bangladesh's such international engagements will not be seen from a narrow prism and rather be viewed as their pragmatic quest for development.

He was speaking at a special photo exhibition, "Roots of Friendship: 50 Years of US- Bangladesh Relations" to reflect on over 50 years of people-to-people relations and diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and the United States.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas also spoke at the function held at the Edward M Kennedy Center for Public Service and the Arts (EMK).

"Our partnership with the USA in fighting Covid-19 pandemic is a true example of what we can do together. We appreciate the continued support by the US government towards Rohingyas temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh," Shahriar said.

However, he said, the long-pending repatriation of Rashed Chowdhury, a self-confessed, convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman finding refuge in a friendly country like the USA remains a source of deep regret.

The state minister said Bangladesh has achieved middle-income status with hope and aspirations to be a developed and smart country by 2041.

With three consecutive terms of Awami League government over the past 14 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, Bangladesh has brought over 40 million people out of poverty.