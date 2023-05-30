Widened Dhaka-Washington relationship allows to freely debate on differences: Shahriar

Bangladesh

UNB
30 May, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 06:56 pm

Related News

Widened Dhaka-Washington relationship allows to freely debate on differences: Shahriar

UNB
30 May, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 06:56 pm
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said the friendship between Bangladesh and the United States has deepened and broadened to the length that allows them to frankly debate on the differences.

This growing engagement between the two countries also allows them to work closely together to mutually benefit from complementarities and alignments.

"In our developmental journey, we have sought and will continue to pivot partnership of regional and global friends, including the USA, with a goal of eradication of poverty and emancipation of our people," he said.

The state minister hoped that Bangladesh's such international engagements will not be seen from a narrow prism and rather be viewed as their pragmatic quest for development.

He was speaking at a special photo exhibition, "Roots of Friendship:  50 Years of US- Bangladesh Relations" to reflect on over 50 years of people-to-people relations and diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and the United States.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas also spoke at the function held at the Edward M Kennedy Center for Public Service and the Arts (EMK).  

"Our partnership with the USA in fighting Covid-19 pandemic is a true example of what we can do together. We appreciate the continued support by the US government towards Rohingyas temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh," Shahriar said.

However, he said, the long-pending repatriation of Rashed Chowdhury, a self-confessed, convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman finding refuge in a friendly country like the USA remains a source of deep regret. 

The state minister said Bangladesh has achieved middle-income status with hope and aspirations to be a developed and smart country by 2041.

With three consecutive terms of Awami League government over the past 14 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, Bangladesh has brought over 40 million people out of poverty.

Top News

Dhaka-Washington / Shahriar Alam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

7h | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

11h | Panorama
An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

39m | TBS World
Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

1h | TBS Stories
“We gain popularity due to digital services”-Dutch-Bangla Bank MD

“We gain popularity due to digital services”-Dutch-Bangla Bank MD

5h | Corporate Talks
Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

4
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

5
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget