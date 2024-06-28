Bagha AL leader's death: Rajshahi city AL bodies declare Shahriar persona non-grata

Politics

TBS Report
28 June, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 11:57 pm

Leaders of the units made the announcement at a protest rally held at Zero Point, Shaheb Bazar, in the city on Friday (28 June), with Rajshahi city Jubo League President Moniruzzaman Khan Monir in the chair.

Local AL activists burn an effigy of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam at a protest rally held at Zero Point, Shaheb Bazar, in Rajshahi on 28 June. Photo: TBS
Former state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam has been declared persona non-grata by Rajshahi city units of Awami League's associate bodies as he blamed Rajshahi city Mayor Khairuzzaman Liton for the death of Bagha upazila AL General Secretary Asraful Islam Babul.   

Leaders of the units made the announcement at a protest rally held at Zero Point, Shaheb Bazar, in the city on Friday (28 June), with Rajshahi city Jubo League President Moniruzzaman Khan Monir in the chair.

Babul breathed his last on 26 June at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital after receiving injuries during a clash between the supporters of Shahriar Alam and Bagha Municipal Mayor Akkash Ali on 22 June. 

Agitated leaders and activists at the rally on Friday condemned Shahriar Alam, who is the lawmaker for Rajshahi-6 (Bagha-Charghat), for blaming Mayor Khairuzzaman Liton for instigating Babul's murder.

Rajshahi metropolitan Jubo League General Secretary Towrid Al Masud Rony, Sramik League President Mahbubul Alam, Swechchasebak League President Abdul Momin, District Jubo League President Mahmud Hasan Faisal, District Swechchasebak League General Secretary Mizanur Rahman Rana, metropolitan Chhatra League President Nur Mohammad Siam, and Rajshahi University Chhatra League President Mostafizur Rahman Babu, among others, spoke.

They said Shahriar Alam is the main perpetrator of Babul's death. He is declared persona non-grata in Rajshahi district and metropolitan.

Accusing Shahriar and his followers of politicising Babul's death, they demanded exemplary punishment for him, and a fair investigation into Babul's death.

They said Babul was a dedicated leader of the Awami League. "We want justice for Babul's murder and exemplary punishment to the guilty."

Attending Babul's namaz-e-janaza in Bagha on 27 June, Shahriar Alam said Awami League presidium member and Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and Rajshahi-3 lawmaker Asaduzzaman Asad actually instigated Babul's murder.

