‘We are small traders, we can't survive without government support’

Rezaul Karim, a shop owner of Annexco Tower that caught fire on Tuesday, expressed his despair over the fire that destroyed goods worth Tk20 lakh in his shop.

"We small businesses cannot survive if the government does not support us," Rezaul told The Business Standard while standing outside the remnants on Wednesday.

A fire broke out in Bangabazar on Tuesday (4 April) which later spread to the adjacent seven-storey building Annexco Tower. Though traders got some time to retrieve their products as the fire spread to Annexco Tower later, still smoke and water damaged a lot of it.

Rezaul Karim's shop called MashAllah Pant House is on the ground floor of Annexco tower. He also managed to remove some of his products, but they were damaged in the water used during the firefighting efforts.

However, the water is what kept the shops from burning down completely.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the building on Wednesday as well.

"We are supplying water to each floor of Annexco Tower. Traders are taking out their goods," Dhaka Zone 2 Commander of Fire Service Abul Basar told TBS.

Businessman Rezaul lamented, "I have brought goods worth Tk12 lakh in loan. Every year during this Eid we repay some loans. I will be unable do it this time. No one can say when this market will reopen. During this Eid season, traders from all over the country come here to buy wholesale products at low prices."

He urged the government to help them recover quickly.

Rezaul Karim resides in Gendaria along with his wife and three children, who rely on his earnings.

"On one side my shop has been burnt down in the fire, on the other hand my family is waiting for me to bring home food. I feel so much pain that I cannot express in words," Rezaul said.