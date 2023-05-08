Bangabazar traders want to do business in tents until market constructed

Bazaar

Jahir Rayhan & Md Jahidul Islam
08 May, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 01:44 pm

Related News

Bangabazar traders want to do business in tents until market constructed

Authorities said how long they can run their business in the makeshift shops there will be decided in a meeting next week

Jahir Rayhan & Md Jahidul Islam
08 May, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 01:44 pm

Bangabazar traders want to continue their business in makeshift shops until the construction of a new market for them starts, although the authorities allowed them to sell goods temporarily until Eid-ul-Fitr. 

However, the authorities said no decision has been taken about how long they can run their business in the makeshift shops there.

On 4 April, a fire at Bangabazar, the largest clothing marketplace in Bangladesh, destroyed thousands of shops. After that, in view of the demands of the traders, the debris were removed, and an area of 1.79 acre was levelled after laying bricks. Dhaka South City Corporation allowed traders to sell goods temporarily till Eid-ul-Fitr.

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

A visit to the market on Friday, the weekly closing day of the market, revealed that boundaries were being set up around the shops with bamboo. Overhead covers were set up to protect goods from sun and rain. 

Md Main Uddin, owner of Rowshin Ara Garments, said, "We have been selling clothes since the Eid holidays. We have heard that building construction will not start here before Eid-ul-Azha. So, we are taking preparation to sell clothes here till next Eid."

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

He said he sells goods worth Tk1,000-Tk2,000 per day.

He further said that he had invested all his income in business and if the government does not build a market for them within a year, his family has to starve.

Md Rasel Sabrin, chief asset office of Dhaka South, told TBS that a meeting between the City Corporation and traders next week will decide for how long the traders will be allowed to carry on their business there. 

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

On 2 May, Dhaka South Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said, "If the businessmen in Bangbazar want, we will move towards the construction of new buildings. Once the construction of the market starts, it will be done soon."

Mohammad Helal Uddin, president of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, told TBS, "The City Corporation should take measures so that it becomes a full-fledged market. We will hold a meeting with the City Corporation on this matter."

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The financial loss from the devastating fire that burned down Bangabazar Complex Market is estimated at Tk303.05 crore, according to the probe report of the Dhaka South City Corporation.

According to the investigation report, the fire caused a financial loss of Tk288.35 crore by burning down goods stored at 3,845 shops in seven markets of the complex.

Economy / Top News

Bangabazar market fire / Bangabazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

2h | Brands
Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

3h | Brands
Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

5h | Panorama
Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, have accused the US of imposing a “technological blockade” on the country. Photo: Reuters

Washington’s new narrative for the global economy

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

19h | TBS World
How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

21h | TBS Entertainment
Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

20h | TBS Face to Face
Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work

6
Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected
Splash

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46