Bangabazar market rebuilding will begin after Eid: Mayor Taposh

Infrastructure

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 06:07 pm

Related News

Bangabazar market rebuilding will begin after Eid: Mayor Taposh

“Our tender process is almost over. We will be able to accommodate the traders here who were affected by the fire," he said.

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 06:07 pm
The planned Bangabazar market due to be constructed after Eid-ul-Fitr. Photo: Courtesy
The planned Bangabazar market due to be constructed after Eid-ul-Fitr. Photo: Courtesy

Construction work to rebuild the capital's Bangabazar market, which was gutted in a devastating fire in April last year, will begin after the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said today (13 March).

"We have more than Tk600 crore worth ongoing infrastructure projects, which include the damaged market, for this ward," he said while addressing an iftar item distribution programme Segunbagicha in Ward-20 of Dhaka South.

"Business will run in the existing system till Eid. Right after Eid, We will start building a new market there.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Our tender process is almost over. We will be able to accommodate the traders here who were affected by the fire. We hope that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will lay the foundation stone of this market," the mayor added.

Ward-20 Councilor Farid Uddin Ahmad Ratan also spoke on the occasion among others.

In the event, iftar items were distributed to 500 people.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangabazar market fire / Bangladesh / Mayor Taposh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AI-generated representational image.

Far from home: A foreign Ramadan for Bangladeshi students abroad

58m | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

10h | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

28m | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Somali pirates demand $5 million to release hijacked ship

Somali pirates demand $5 million to release hijacked ship

2h | Videos
Which is England's best team in terms of trophies?

Which is England's best team in terms of trophies?

4h | Videos
Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

5h | Videos
PriyoShop secures $5mn foreign investment

PriyoShop secures $5mn foreign investment

28m | Videos