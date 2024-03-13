Bangabazar market rebuilding will begin after Eid: Mayor Taposh

The planned Bangabazar market due to be constructed after Eid-ul-Fitr. Photo: Courtesy

Construction work to rebuild the capital's Bangabazar market, which was gutted in a devastating fire in April last year, will begin after the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said today (13 March).

"We have more than Tk600 crore worth ongoing infrastructure projects, which include the damaged market, for this ward," he said while addressing an iftar item distribution programme Segunbagicha in Ward-20 of Dhaka South.

"Business will run in the existing system till Eid. Right after Eid, We will start building a new market there.

"Our tender process is almost over. We will be able to accommodate the traders here who were affected by the fire. We hope that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will lay the foundation stone of this market," the mayor added.

Ward-20 Councilor Farid Uddin Ahmad Ratan also spoke on the occasion among others.

In the event, iftar items were distributed to 500 people.