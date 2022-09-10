Dhaka circular waterway transport: Speedboats launched from Tongi river port

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) on Saturday launched a circular speedboat service on waterways around the capital Dhaka.

The service, being introduced under private arrangements, was launched at the Tongi river port, Gazipur, at around 11:30am today (10 September), reads an official press release.

The service has been opened for public use on a trial basis with five speedboats on two routes – Tongi-Kodda (fare: Tk150) and Tongi-Ulukhola (fare: Tk120).

It will take 25 and 19 minutes respectively for one-way travel on the routes.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Shipping Secretary Mostafa Kamal, BIWTA Chairman Commodore Golam Sadek and other officials attended the launching ceremony.

Speedboat services will be introduced on two new routes – Kodda-Gabtoli and Gabtoli-Sadarghat – subsequently depending on passenger demand, adds the official release.