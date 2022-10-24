Inland water transport suspended indefinitely as Cyclone Sitrang approaches

Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has announced the suspension of services of all passenger-carrying water vessels across the country from today due to inclement weather as a result of cyclone storm Sitrang.

Therefore, those vessels will remain non-operational from Monday (24 October) 9am till further notice, said Mobarak Hosen Majumdar, public relation officer (PRO) of BIWTA.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Office (BMO) has asked Mongla and Payra seaports to hoist danger signal number 7 and Chattogram seaport and Cox's Bazar to hoist danger signal number 6.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.

According to weather reports, Cyclone Sitrang gathered pace over Bay

of Bengal on Sunday evening and will likely intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on Monday, making landfall between Tinkona Island and Sandwip near Barisal in Bangladesh early morning on Tuesday.

Under the influence of the storm, there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal region including the south-eastern, eastern, and northeastern regions of the country.

This might result in a flash flood caused by tidal waves occurring in a few places in the southeastern region of the country, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC). Besides, the water level of Muhuri, Khowai, Manu, Surma, and Kushiyara rivers of the eastern and north-eastern regions of the country may rise rapidly.

FFWC also keeps monitoring 109 water level stations and found that the water level of 13 rivers has increased in the past 24 hours till 9am on Sunday (23 October). It also found that the water level of 95 rivers is on a falling trend. The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma of the country are in a falling trend, which may continue in the next 48 hours, it said.