Vaccinating workers top priority for govt: Minister 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 01:46 pm

Related News

Vaccinating workers top priority for govt: Minister 

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 01:46 pm
Vaccinating workers top priority for govt: Minister 

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP said the government is giving the highest priority to vaccinating factory workers.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Walmart Vice President Paul Dyke at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC on Wednesday.

Tipu Munshi said that the government and the factory owners were working hand in hand to vaccinate the RMG workers each day. 

"The government hopes to vaccinate 5 million workers in the RMG sector within a month and a half," he added. 

He also expressed hope that in the next six months, more than 60% of the total population of Bangladesh will be vaccinated.

Paul Dyke said that with the improvement of the Covid-19 situation in the US, Walmart is now ready to explore and source more from abroad. 

Apart from the ready-made garment products, the minister encouraged Walmart to buy leather goods, pharmaceuticals, light engineering items including bicycles, and plastic products from Bangladesh.  

Over the luncheon roundtable, Chairman of Bangladesh Shrimp and Fish Foundation Syed Mahmudul Huq highlighted the need to position the black tiger breed as a premium shrimp in the US market by ensuring that modern production capabilities are in place and that overseas markets' food safety and traceability requirements are consistently met. 

The meeting highlighted the need for retaining long-term demand of Bangladeshi tiger shrimps by ensuring that our aquaculture products are third-party certified as being responsibly produced. 

Among others, Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA M Shahidul Islam, Senior Adviser of McLarty Associates Ambassador Teresita Schaffer, Senior Director of Walmart Sarah Thorn, and other officers from Commerce Ministry and Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington DC were present at the meeting.
.
Commerce Minister led the Bangladesh delegation to the Magic Las Vegas 2021 trade show and made a brief stopover at Washington DC to participate in the roundtable.  

Top News

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

21h | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

21h | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

21h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

4
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes
Economy

Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes