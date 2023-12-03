UDDIPAN launches high-tech lab in Dhaka to upskill workforces

United Development Initiatives for Programmed Actions (UDDIPAN) has launched a specialised Simulation and Hitech Lab recently in Dhaka aimed at enhancing the skills of professionals to enter the markets of the UK, Europe, and the Commonwealth.

British MP and Shadow Minister for Transport, and Shadow Parliamentary Private Secretary for the BEIS Shadow Team, Sam Tarry inaugurated the lab at SKS Tower in the capital's Mohakhali as chief guest, said a press release.

At the event, UDDIPAN Chairman Md Nazrul Islam Khan said that the facility will address the skill gap of Bangladeshi workers in the context of the UK market.

Nazir Alam, member of the UDDIPAN Board and adviser of International Affairs, said, "The lab is intended to bridge between different accreditations of Bangladesh and the UK as applicable to meet the requirements of the destination country."

"It will cater to the needs of skilled workers in the hospitality and construction sectors along with training as per national and international accreditations," he added.

The lab has been equipped with VR, AR and SR technologies to be utilised in Bangladesh, which will ensure high quality delivery of key competencies through next generation tech solutions.

Nazir further said that there is huge potential for Bangladeshi nurses and caregivers in the National Health Service (NHS) vacancies and other equivalent countries, while hospitality and construction sectors need more skilled workforces to meet the demand generated post Brexit.

British MP Sam Tarry said that the potential to meet the demand for staff in the NHS with high-trained, high quality and committed staff in the post-Brexit era is huge.

"Working jointly with a country we have so much shared history, language and culture with – let alone the huge diaspora community already in the UK, means we can turbocharge this opportunity to make a lasting sustainable difference," he added.