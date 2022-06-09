UDDIPAN, HISHAB sign agreement to promote seamless communication

In order to help enable seamless communication between borrowers and MFIs, an agreement was signed between UDDIPAN- a Micro Credit Financing Institute and Hishab Technologies Ltd (HISHAB) on Tuesday (7 June).

A Voice User Interface (VUI) developed by HISHAB would thus be used by the members UDDIPAN, according to a press release.

The agreement signing ceremony took place at the Convention Hall (7th Floor) of UDDIPAN's Head Office.

The ceremony started off with a welcome address by Emeritus Chairman of UDDIPAN Shahid Hossain Talukder, which was followed by an Audio Visual Presentation by Bidyut Kumar Basu, the Executive Director and CEO of UDDIPAN and Zubair Ahmed, CEO of HISHAB.

Japan's Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki graced the event as the chief guest.

Executive Vice Chairman Fashiullah was present as the special guest.

UDDIPAN Chairman Mihir Kanti Majumder chaired the programme.

The event portrayed that UDDIPAN will launch HISHAB solutions throughout their business operation.

HISHAB's VUI shall act as a Conversational Engine and perform Natural Language processing that will help manage the customer lifecycle of UDDIPAN, starting from client-hunting to payment collection.