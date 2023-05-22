UDDIPAN creates market access for SMEs of Tower Hamlets

UDDIPAN creates market access for SMEs of Tower Hamlets

UDDIPAN creates market access for SMEs of Tower Hamlets

Small to large business communities from UK Tower Hamlets will collaborate closely with the development organisation UDDIPAN Renewable Energy Limited in various sectors, including technology, manufacturing, and hospitality. 

Additionally, representatives from both countries will form business partnerships in the IT and ready-made garments (RMG) industries, reads a press release. 

During a recent bilateral meeting, local government officials and business leaders from Tower Hamlets designated UDDIPAN/UREL as the authorised manufacturer and producer for their existing importers and traders in Bangladesh.

UDDIPAN /UREL has engaged in several discussions with the UK Parliament, London's IT hub "Level39," and the local government of Tower Hamlets. 

These meetings were attended by prominent individuals such as Sam Tarry MP, House of Commons, London, England; Councillor Abdul Mannan, Chairman, Housing & Regeneration Scrutiny Sub Committee; Nazir Alam, Chairman of UDDIPAN Renewable Energy Ltd; Dr Mihir Kanti Majumder, Chairman of UDDIPAN; Md Nazrul Islam Khan, Board Member of UDDIPAN; and Md Mahbubur Rahman, Board Member of UDDIPAN; Councillor Mohammed Maium Miah Talukdar, Statutory Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Education, Youth and Lifelong Learning; Councillor Saeid Ahmed, Cabinet Member for Resources & Cost of Living; and Councillor Abu Chowdhury, Cabinet Member for Jobs, Skills & Growth are other notable entrepreneurs and investors from Tower Hamlets.

There is significant potential to establish a vast market for Bangladeshi recipes and products in the UK's restaurant and hospitality sector, particularly through visionary and suitable business initiatives. As a result of the new partnership between UDDIPAN /UREL and UK political figures, lawmakers, and businesspeople, stakeholders express hope for substantial investments in Bangladesh and the creation of numerous employment opportunities.

The UK delegationn has expressed interest in contributing to the growth of Bangladesh's IT sector, particularly in cybersecurity, and its RMG sector, with major apparel brands, including boutique labels. Strengthening business ties between the two countries, enhancing technology exchange, and fostering technical support partnerships will consistently increase demand for Bangladeshi products in markets worldwide, similar to those in the UK and Europe.  

Established in 1984, UDDIPAN has been actively engaged for the past 38 years in providing healthcare services at all levels of society, supplying clean water, facilitating sanitation facilities, introducing micro-credit, fostering skilled human resources, and promoting social justice. 

