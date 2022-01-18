Grameenphone partners with Uddipan to accelerate social growth

Grameenphone has recently signed an agreement with Uddipan – the development organisation empowering communities through socio-economic inclusion – to ensure seamless connectivity with the telecom operator's nationwide network and innovative ICT solutions throughout its operations.

Grameenphone will provide technology and micro-entrepreneurs to Uddipan under this agreement.

Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, and Bidyut Kumar Basu, executive director & CEO of Uddipan, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, and Bidyut Kumar Basu, executive director & CEO of Uddipan, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Uddipan holds the strategic focus to facilitate the socially excluded, underprivileged, and marginalised communities through a process of motivation, raising awareness, and creating access to financial resources and training for relevant skill development.

"The modality of our operations require access to various forms of data, as well as frequent communication among all tiers and clusters of our officials and beneficiaries. With Grameenphone as our partner, having the widest 4G network coverage across the nation, these needs are surely going to be fulfilled with increased efficiency now. Thanks to the mobile operator for having faith in us as we embark on planning and managing more and more community-demand-driven activities for social, economic, and cultural improvement all across the country," said Bidyut Kumar Basu, executive director & CEO of Uddipan.

It selects potential beneficiaries to help them become organized and develop self-managed accountable institutions to mobilise their resources through regular savings. Uddipan began its journey in 1984 and has expanded its operations to over 450 upazilas through more than 750 branches across Bangladesh.

Grameenphone's CEO Yasir Azman said, "As the connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, we always look for partnership opportunities to empower underprivileged communities. I am happy that our technological edge and innovative solutions will enable the marginalised populations and reduce the digital divide through Uddipan. Together we march forward to make Bangladesh a self-sustained better one".

Such extensive development endeavours require seamless mobile network connectivity; hence, Grameenphone tagged along with Uddipan to elevate the quality of Uddipan's services to live its purpose of empowering societies by connecting them to what matters the most.