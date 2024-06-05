Time to recognise economic value of women's domestic labour: MP Sagufta

Women's domestic work, often unseen and undervalued, deserves economic recognition, according to Sagufta Yasmin, MP from Munshiganj-2 and chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Women and Children Affairs.

Yasmin made the statement during her keynote address at a women's conference titled "Role of Women's Rights Organisations in Achieving Gender Equality" organised by the Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF), reads a press release.

"The time has come to recognise the economic value of women's domestic work," Yasmin said. "Policymakers and women themselves must come forward to implement this."

The conference, held today (5 June) at Gulshan in the capital, brought together stakeholders to discuss the importance of women's rights organisations in achieving gender equality.

MJF, the organiser, has been working since 2019 on their project "Women's Voice and Leadership-Bangladesh" which aims to empower women and girls, protect their rights, and support local women's rights organisations.

Yasmin acknowledged the ongoing challenges faced by women in Bangladesh. "The path to women's progress may never be easy," she said, "and women themselves will have to create their own safe path."

Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, echoed the need for collective action. In her welcome address, she urged disadvantaged women, local organisations, the government, and citizens to work together to safeguard women's rights.

The conference also featured international perspectives. Rita Houkayem, second secretary (development) for global affairs at the Canadian High Commission in Bangladesh, commended Bangladeshi women's resilience.

"They have an innate ability to win all kinds of battles," Houkayem said. However, she highlighted the obstacles posed by social discrimination and negative perceptions. "Women need to move forward by taking the women's rights movement as a lifelong commitment," she added.

Dr Fauzia Moslem, president of the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, stressed the need to adapt to evolving needs. "The needs of women have changed. We need to set goals according to the changing needs," she said.

The conference included a day-long plenary session moderated by feminist activist Jashodhara Dasgupta, who highlighted the contributions of progressive organisations to the women's rights movement.

Mahua Leya Falia, MJF's senior co-ordinator, presented the organisation's ongoing projects focused on women's empowerment.

The closing session saw Banasree Mitra Neogi, director of MJF, expressing hope for the formation of a new women's forum based on the conference's discussions. She emphasised the importance of concrete recommendations to expedite progress towards gender equality.

Neogi concluded by thanking all participating organisations and their representatives.

MJF's commitment to social justice extends beyond this conference. Since 2019, they have been advocating for the rights of marginalised groups, including Dalits, Harijans, abused women, returning female immigrants, and girls.