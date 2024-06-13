IFC report celebrates rising women leaders in Bangladesh’s banking, advocates for continued support and inclusion

Photo: Courtesy

A new International Finance Corporation (IFC) report reveals that women in Bangladesh's banking sector have the highest career aspirations among emerging South Asian economies, with 89% aspiring to progress to senior roles, compared to 79% in Nepal and 70% in Sri Lanka.

While greater participation of women in the workforce and leadership holds immense business potential for Bangladesh, the report—based on research across seven commercial banks in the country—reveals that the ambition gap—the difference in career aspirations between men and women—is the least in Bangladesh among the countries surveyed. It reflects the likelihood of men versus women aiming for senior roles, showing a closely matched level of ambition among Bangladeshi bankers.

Globally, companies with better representation of women in leadership report a 5–20% increase in profits on average as a result. For instance, commercial banks with 15% or more women in senior management positions command up to 33% higher return on equity, reads a press release.

"Investing in women is key to unlocking the full spectrum of Bangladesh's talent and catalyzing sustainable growth—crucial drivers for Bangladesh's economic expansion," said Imad N. Fakhoury, IFC's regional director for South Asia. "In the banking world, where numbers often reign supreme, invisible barriers still limit the ascent of many skilled women. By collaboratively redefining policies, processes, and cultural norms, we can build a more inclusive banking sector that benefits from the might of its entire workforce."

This pioneering report, 'Women's Advancement in Banking in Emerging South Asian Countries,' aims to optimise opportunities for women to advance their careers in the banking industry. It focuses on private-sector commercial banks in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, where women constitute 30% of the banking workforce compared to the global average of 52%. In Bangladesh, women represent 18% of the overall workforce and 19% at the entry level, signaling the need to expand the talent pipeline and support progression to leadership.

The report calls for ambitious goals to boost women's representation, advocating for inclusive workplaces, tailored professional development, fair performance evaluations, work-life balance, and supportive networks.

The recommendations aim to support and guide industry actors—top leaders in commercial banks, policymakers, industry bodies, and investors—to build on successes and bridge remaining gaps to increase women's representation and leadership in Bangladesh's banking sector.