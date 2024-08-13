Short-distance trains resume operations; security main concern for intercity

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 01:55 am

Related News

Short-distance trains resume operations; security main concern for intercity

“The short-distance mail, local, and commuter trains have been running smoothly since morning. Given that trains have just resumed after a long suspension, there has not been a rush. Passengers are able to purchase tickets and board trains without any hassle. Additionally, the trains are running on schedule,” said Kamalapur railway station master Anwar Hossain.

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 01:55 am
A file photo of the Maitree Express
A file photo of the Maitree Express

Mail, local and commuter trains have resumed operations on short-distance routes, with normal passenger turnout observed on the first day, on Tuesday (13 August).

The resumption after a long suspension saw a calm and orderly atmosphere, unlike previous instances where overwhelming crowds were common.

Kamalapur Railway Station Master Anwar Hossain said short-distance trains have been running smoothly since morning. "Though operations resumed after a long suspension, there has not been much rush. Passengers are able to purchase tickets and board trains without any hassle, and the trains are running on schedule," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Freight train services also restarted on Monday, and the authorities are planning to resume intercity train operations from Thursday. 

Sardar Shahadat Ali, director general of Bangladesh Railway, said the delay in restarting intercity trains was due to the need for increased security measures. 

"Intercity trains operate over longer distances and often run late into the night, requiring increased security. Railway police and the Railway Security Force (RNB) are essential for ensuring this safety, which is why we're taking some time before resuming intercity train services," the Railway DG said.

According to Railway officials, intercity train tickets are usually sold in advance, so passengers need a few days to book their tickets once the service resumes. Moreover, after a long suspension, staff members also require time to prepare for smooth operations, ensuring no inconveniences for passengers.

Top News

Bangladesh Railway / Commuter train / Intercity Train

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

2d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

2d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Salman F Rahman was running away wearing a lungi after cutting his beard; Anisul Haque was with him

Salman F Rahman was running away wearing a lungi after cutting his beard; Anisul Haque was with him

4h | Videos
Families of missing relatives crowd in front of the Chief Adviser's residence

Families of missing relatives crowd in front of the Chief Adviser's residence

5h | Videos
Salman F Rahman, Anisul Huq arrested from Sadarghat

Salman F Rahman, Anisul Huq arrested from Sadarghat

5h | Videos
Masrur Reaz appointed BSEC chairman

Masrur Reaz appointed BSEC chairman

7h | Videos