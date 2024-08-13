Short-distance trains resume operations; security main concern for intercity

Mail, local and commuter trains have resumed operations on short-distance routes, with normal passenger turnout observed on the first day, on Tuesday (13 August).

The resumption after a long suspension saw a calm and orderly atmosphere, unlike previous instances where overwhelming crowds were common.

Kamalapur Railway Station Master Anwar Hossain said short-distance trains have been running smoothly since morning. "Though operations resumed after a long suspension, there has not been much rush. Passengers are able to purchase tickets and board trains without any hassle, and the trains are running on schedule," he said.

Freight train services also restarted on Monday, and the authorities are planning to resume intercity train operations from Thursday.

Sardar Shahadat Ali, director general of Bangladesh Railway, said the delay in restarting intercity trains was due to the need for increased security measures.

"Intercity trains operate over longer distances and often run late into the night, requiring increased security. Railway police and the Railway Security Force (RNB) are essential for ensuring this safety, which is why we're taking some time before resuming intercity train services," the Railway DG said.

According to Railway officials, intercity train tickets are usually sold in advance, so passengers need a few days to book their tickets once the service resumes. Moreover, after a long suspension, staff members also require time to prepare for smooth operations, ensuring no inconveniences for passengers.