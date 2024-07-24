Passenger train services to resume tomorrow on limited scale

TBS Report
24 July, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 06:28 pm

Representational image. Photo: Courtesy
Representational image. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Railway will resume passenger train operations from tomorrow (25 July) on a limited scale after one week of suspension of services due to countrywide unrest centring the quota reform movement.

AM Saleh Uddin, joint director general (operations) of Bangladesh Railway, told The Business Standard that commuter, mail and local train services will start tomorrow. 

No intercity trains will run for now, he added.

"The decision to run intercity trains will be based on the report of the committee formed to assess the damage to the railways. It may resume within two or three days," Saleh Uddin said.

Rail communication was suspended on 18 July in the face of obstruction in Dhaka's Mohakhali amid the quota reform movement. 

According to authorities railway lines were damaged in different parts of the country amid the unrest.

