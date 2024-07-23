Railway to refund advance ticket money

Bangladesh Railway will refund money to customers who booked advance tickets but could not use it for travel during the last few days when the service went off amid unrest centring quota protests, Kamalapur Railway Station Master Anwar Hossain told TBS yesterday.

"We cannot do anything right now. Once the internet is available, we'll refund the total money to the customers who booked the ticket. We'll issue refund notifications to the customers," he said.

The train service has remained suspended since Thursday morning. Later on Saturday, the authorities announced that the service will remain suspended until further notice. Two committees were formed to assess the security of railway's east and west zones. The committees were asked to submit their reports in three days.