Trade and Tariff Commission (Amendment) Bill placed in JS

Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was placed in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) today with a view to further amending Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Act, 1992.

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu placed the bill in the House with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Placing the bill, he said the amendment bill has been placed to bring change in the name of the post of "secretary" of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission.

Later, the JS speaker sent the bill to parliamentary standing committee on Commerce to submit report within seven days after examining and scrutinizing.