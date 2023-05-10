Sugar price may go up by Tk16 per kg

Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission has advised the commerce ministry to increase refined sugar prices by Tk16 per kilogram.

The recommendation was made considering the continuous price hike of raw sugar in the global market, which affects the national sugar refineries.

The hike also aims to facilitate the opening of Letters of Credit (LCs) for sugar import, according to the trade commission's report collected by The Business Standard from the commerce ministry.

The report was prepared to keep the dollar exchange rate at Tk111, in line with the current market price for sugar. The exchange rate last year during the same period was Tk90.

The commission blamed the soaring exchange rate for sugar price hikes in the local market.

Currently, the price of 1kg of loose refined sugar is Tk104 and packaged refined sugar is Tk109.

Considering the upward trend of sugar prices in the global market, the ministry was advised to conduct a fortnightly review and adjust the price accordingly.