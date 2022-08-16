Higher tariffs on 330 products proposed to reduce imports

Economy

Jashim Uddin & Shawkat Ali
16 August, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 10:34 pm

Related News

Higher tariffs on 330 products proposed to reduce imports

Central bank’s FY22 data show non-essential items accounted for nearly 30% of the import bills

Jashim Uddin & Shawkat Ali
16 August, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 10:34 pm
The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission. Photo: Collected
The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission has recommended capping imports by raising duties and tariffs on 330 non-essential items such as foreign fruits, gold, liquor and beer, smartphones, cars, air conditioners, refrigerators and spices.

According to a commission report, the measure will help ease the ongoing US dollar dearth in the local market and provide relief to the depleting forex reserve.

The commission has sent the report to the commerce ministry recently, which, however, warns that the import curb may hurt import duty collection and prompt hoarding-led price hike.

In FY22, Bangladesh spent $82.50 billion for imports as exports fetched the country $49.24 billion, registering a $33.24 billion trade deficit.

The government has been undertaking several measures for the past couple of months to ease the dollar crisis. As part of the initiatives, the commission has come up with the report.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, non-essential items accounted for around 30% of import bills in FY22. The single largest sector of import expenditure was the import of non-essential goods.

The Tariff Commission's list of non-essential goods includes cigarettes, cigars or tobacco products, mangoes, oranges, fresh and dried grapes, watermelons, apples, pears, palm fruits, cherry, strawberries, kiwi fruit, coffee, green tea, tea leaves, pepper, cinnamon, cloves, pasta, biscuits, wafers, cakes, bread, jam-jelly, all kinds of fruit juice, soy sauce, tomato ketchup, soup, ice cream, water, salt, cashew nuts, pistachio nuts, pine nuts, betel nuts, dates, figs and avocados.

There are also plastic plates, bath tubs, kitchen basins, doors and windows, women's handbags, suitcases, leather belts, plastic boards, fire doors, cigarette paper, cotton fabrics, printed fabrics, carpets, three-pieces, hand fabricated lace, umbrellas, plastic flowers, marble-granite, imitation jewellery, interspersed ceiling tiles, ceramic sinks, bathroom fittings, interspersed glassware, tableware, sanitaryware, razors, blades, electric wire, all types of locks and keys, all types of fans, air conditioners, deep fridges, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, electric ovens, home appliances, smartphones, speakers, all types of cars, bicycles, wall clocks, alarm clocks, car seats, wooden furniture, video games, cards, table tennis and tennis equipment, balls (golf, table tennis, tennis) and fishing rods.

Besides, the report recommended controlling import of gold ornaments and gold bars.

Currently, the import of gold bars under the baggage rule requires a customs duty of Tk2,000. It is recommended to increase it to Tk3,000. It has also recommended imposing a 10% supplementary duty on smartphone imports.

It has been recommended to temporarily discourage imports of those products which are not likely to have an adverse effect on industrial production.

On the other hand, it has been proposed to increase the duty and tax of all the consumer goods generally used by the rich.

The report also underscores checking misuses of raw materials imported under a bond facility to save the greenback. The commission notes that proper storage management of exporting items can also save the foreign currency.

As the import curbing may drive up import by misdeclaration, under invoicing and smuggling of the goods, the commission calls for intensifying market monitoring.

Appreciating the proposal by the tariff commission, Prof Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said import of items which are already being manufactured locally should be discouraged. On top of that, the authorities should provide local manufacturers with more policy support.

He also called for strengthening market monitoring and stringent measures to check misdeclaration, under and over invoicing.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission / import duty

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

12h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The app that runs water taps

The app that runs water taps

2h | Videos
B-Latin Club brings rhythm to busy life of Dhaka

B-Latin Club brings rhythm to busy life of Dhaka

3h | Videos
Whose negligence caused loss of life in under construction projects?

Whose negligence caused loss of life in under construction projects?

4h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

6
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?