Training on 'Bilateral, Regional and Multilateral Trading System for Bangladesh' held

Bangladesh

Training on &#039;Bilateral, Regional and Multilateral Trading System for Bangladesh&#039; held

A two-day-long training on "Bilateral, Regional and Multilateral Trading System for Bangladesh" under the capacity building project of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTC) was held on 23-24 November at the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission meeting room.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary, Ministry of Commerce inaugurated the training programme as the Chief Guest, reads a press release.

In his speech, the chief guest emphasised on acquiring analytical knowledge of market economy and paying special attention to the dynamics of global politics to gain advantage in international trade.

Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Chairman, Secretary Mahfuza Akhter presided over the training programme.

In her speech, she said, "The importance of this training is very significant as a preparation for LDC graduation considering the commercial position of the northern country."

She pointed out that the exception to Most Favoured Nation (MFN) benefits under the WTO is the execution of FTAs/PTAs through which trade benefits can be achieved.

In this case, besides products, service sector, intellectual property and investment issues need to be considered seriously.

Joint Chief of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission and Project Director Md Moshiul Alam delivered the welcome speech of the opening ceremony of the training.

Representatives of the Ministry of Commerce, trade and industry organisations and various levels of officials of the BTC participated in the training.

