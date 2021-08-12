Tourist spots, hotel, resort, community centres to reopen from 19 August 

The government has decided to reopen hotel, resorts, tourist spots and community centres with its half capacity following hygiene rules from 19 August amid Covid-19 deaths spike.



Cabinet division issued a notification on this regard today.

Besides, the rule of running half of the vehicles on the road has also been lifted, according to the circular.

In case of negligence in compliance of hygiene rules in any organization, the concerned authorities will take responsibility and legal action will be taken against them.

The country eased 19-day Covid-19 strict lockdown from Wednesday across the country.

Government also allowed to operate all public transport and reopen markets, shopping mall.

Bangladesh imposed a fresh 14-day lockdown from 23 July which was extended till 10 August following an alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

On Wednesday, 237 more people died of the virus.

With the latest additions, the death toll came to 23,398 in the country and the case tally increased to 13,86,742.