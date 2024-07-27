Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal 3

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 06:12 pm

Related News

Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal 3

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 06:12 pm
Representational image. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Representational image. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal no 3 as the low-pressure area over North Bay and adjoining area intensified into a well-marked low pressure

It now lies over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Northwest Bay and under its influence step pressure gradient persists over North Bay, the Bangladesh Meteoreological Department said in a statement today (27 July).

Gusty or squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, it added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

signal 3 / Cautionary signal 3 / Maritime ports / Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

1h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

12h | Panorama
At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos