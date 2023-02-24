Number of mobile subscribers rebounds in January

Telecom

Eyamin Sajid
24 February, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 09:17 pm

Related News

Number of mobile subscribers rebounds in January

Eyamin Sajid
24 February, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 09:17 pm
Representational image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Representational image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

After a continuous six-month fall since July last year, the number of mobile subscribers in the country has increased by six lakhs to 18.08 crore in January which was 18.02 crore in December, according to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Banglalink, the third-largest operator in the country, gained the highest number of customers in that month.

Out of the six lakh new subscribers, Banglalink secured around 3.3 lakhs, while the market leader, Grameenphone, received 80,000 and the second-largest operator, Robi, gained 2.1 lakh new subscribers.

Commenting on its performance, Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer of Banglalink, stated that this reflects Banglalink's significant investment in its network infrastructure.

"In addition to spectrum procurement in 2021 and 2022, we deployed nearly 4,000 sites last year, which increased our coverage by 40% and made us a nationwide player. With this enhanced coverage, capacity, and spectrum availability, Banglalink has consistently been the fastest mobile network in Bangladesh, a recognition once again affirmed by Ookla," said Taimur Rahman.

He added that Banglalink strives to provide better quality service for the people of the country.

 In June last year, the total number of mobile SIM subscribers in the country under four operators was 18.44 crore.

The following month, the number began to decrease at a time when the country's inflation rate also began to break records each month.

Economists and market experts state that due to the economic recession and record inflation, people, in general, are making compromises with their basic needs to reduce their daily costs.

Meanwhile, the number of internet subscribers in the country experienced another sharp decline in January, with the total number dropping from 12.44 crore in December 2023 to 12.04 crore.

Bangladesh / Top News

mobile users

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia-Ukraine War: One year later, still no end in sight

Russia-Ukraine War: One year later, still no end in sight

8h | Panorama
Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

11h | Wheels
From the air, many parts of Tarash look like broken glass mosaic as scores of ponds share common retaining walls. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Fish ponds and waterlogging: How Chalan Beel is transforming (again)

12h | Panorama
When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

22h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

1d | TBS Stories
England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

1d | TBS SPORTS
Board game community is developing in Dhaka

Board game community is developing in Dhaka

1h | TBS Stories
Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

12h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

3
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat