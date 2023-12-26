Bangladesh's mobile users reach 190.36 million

Telecom

UNB
26 December, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 05:50 pm

The total number of Bangladesh's mobile phone users hit over 190 million at the end of November this year, showed the latest statistics of the country's telecom regulator.

According to data from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), the number of subscribers in the South Asian country reached 190.36 million in November 2023.

Currently, Bangladesh has four mobile companies, three of which are foreign-backed cell phone operators.

The number of subscribers of mobile operators - Grameen Phone, Robi Axiata, Banglalink Digital Communications and Teletalk Bangladesh - stood at 82.14 million, 58.38 million, 43.38 million and 6.46 million respectively at the end of November, the BTRC data showed.

The number of Bangladesh's mobile phone subscribers was 180.20 million at the end of December 2022.
 

