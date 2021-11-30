Standard Chartered Bank wins 3 excellence awards from Mastercard

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 04:43 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Standard Chartered Bank has received three awards from multinational financial services corporation Mastercard for its performance in the business sector.

The awards are "Excellence in Mastercard Credit Business (Domestic) 2020 - 21", "Excellence in Mastercard Credit Business (International) 2020 - 21" and "Excellence in Mastercard Contactless 2020 - 21", said a press release.

Planning Minister MA Mannan attended the "Mastercard Excellence Award 2021" event held recently as the chief guest.

Sabbir Ahmed, managing director and head of Retail Banking of Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "Over the years, we have been consistently building on our pioneering legacy of having been the first to introduce credit cards in Bangladesh, with a wide range of credit card offerings that go beyond the ordinary and suit the evolving lifestyle needs of our clients."

"I am delighted that even during this challenging year, our team's pursuit of excellence has been recognised once again," added Sabbir Ahmed.

The managing director thanked the clients, regulators, and the wider ecosystem for making this achievement possible.

Md Khurshid Alam, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, Helen LaFave, charge d' affairs of US Embassy in Dhaka, senior officials from partner banks, fintech partners, dignitaries and merchants from across the country also attended the programme.

