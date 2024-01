Awami League candidate of Rangpur-6 (Pirganj) constituency Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has been elected with a huge margin in the 12th parliamentary elections held today.

Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam announced the results tonight.

Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury bagged 1,08,635 votes with 'Boat' symbol while her nearest rival Md Sirajul Islam secured 36,832 votes with 'Truck' symbol.

The number of voters in this constituency is 3,29,754.