Seafarers prioritised for Covid vaccination

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 07:01 pm

AFP via Getty Images via The Independent
AFP via Getty Images via The Independent

The government has taken an initiative to vaccinate seafarers on a priority basis to facilitate their hassle-free movement and to retain the country's labour force in the maritime sector.

The shipping ministry issued a directive in this regard to the Health Services Division, asking it to make necessary arrangements.

The ministry took the initiative responding to a request by two seafarer organisations, the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association and the Bangladesh Seamen's Association.  

Several international bodies, including the World Health Organization, the International Civil Aviation Organization, and the International Maritime Organization, have also issued a joint statement asking countries to vaccinate their seafarers as a priority, so that the international supply system stays afloat.

Bangladesh too, earlier declared seafarers as key workers in line with a United Nations initiative, exempting them from movement restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

