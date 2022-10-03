Special Covid-19 vaccine drive extended for 3 days 

The government has decided to extend the ongoing Covid-19 special vaccination drive by three days aiming to give the first and second doses to the unvaccinated.

Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), made the announcement during an online press briefing on Monday.

He said, "The mass vaccination campaign will continue on Tuesday, Thursday and 8 October. We have extended the initiative as following high demand.

"Administration of the first Covid jab will be discontinued after this. Over one crore people were vaccinated in the past three days of the drive."

It is to be noted that the special vaccination campaign started on 28 September marking the birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.