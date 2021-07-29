Rumor Scanner becomes 2nd verified signatory in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 09:35 pm

Related News

Rumor Scanner becomes 2nd verified signatory in Bangladesh

The International Fact-Checking Network, a unit of the Poynter Institute of Journalism has awarded this recognition to Rumor Scanner

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 09:35 pm
Rumor Scanner becomes 2nd verified signatory in Bangladesh

Rumor Scanner, a fact-checking initiative affiliated to RSB Media and Research has become the second verified signatory in Bangladesh by International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN). 
 

The International Fact-Checking Network, a unit of the Poynter Institute of Journalism has awarded this recognition to Rumor Scanner on Wednesday, said a press release.

Fact-checking became recognised as a highly valued form of journalism when PolitiFact was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2009. 

The IFCN was established in 2015 to promote higher standards in fact-checking and to advocate reliability and accuracy of information across all mediums. 

It has been officially nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year, just after 6 years of its establishment. 

The International Fact-Checking Network is dedicated to bring the fact-checkers around the world together. 

An organisation is given the recognition of verified signatory if the organisation adheres to five code of principles of IFCN, which are non-partisanship and fairness, standards and transparency of sources, transparency of funding and organization, standards and transparency of methodology and open and honest corrections policy. 

Being compliant with an exhaustive list of 30 criteria that tests commitment to five basic principles, Rumor Scanner is the second Bangladeshi organization to be recognized as the 101th active IFCN signatories around the world. 

After becoming a verified IFCN signatory, Rumor Scanner joins with renowned journalism powerhouses such as AP, AFP, Reuters. 

Suman Ahmed, the founder of Rumor Scanner said, "It is a matter of great pride for us. A recognition like this from a well-known international organisation is really a pleasant achievement. The journey was not easy. Starting as a personal endeavor without any kind of institutional support, it was challenging for us to reach where we are now. However, the dedication of our team members eased the path for us." 

The Covid-19 pandemic had its first phase in Bangladesh in the month of March. We started our journey at the same time. During the lockdown period, people started engaging more in social media platforms. False information and misinformation started spreading rapidly since people were more active in social medias than ever. 

During the first two months of establishment, we detected 25 rumors regarding Covid-19. Since our establishment, Rumor Scanner team has identified 200 rumors and our fact checking contents have been viewed more than 8 Million times on the internet. 

This international recognition will encourage us to speed up our activities. A rumor-free Bangladesh can be established only by the active efforts of Rumor Scanner and other fact-checking organisation in Bangladesh.
 

Rumor Scanner / fact-checking initiative / RSB Media and Research / International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

6h | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

6h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

6h | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing