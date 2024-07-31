Quota protesters announce 'Remembering the Heroes' programme tomorrow

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 09:43 pm

Related News

Quota protesters announce 'Remembering the Heroes' programme tomorrow

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 09:43 pm
People started gathering near the High Court premises today (31 July) prior to the hearing of a petition seeking directives not to shoot students at quota reform protesters during their programmes. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
People started gathering near the High Court premises today (31 July) prior to the hearing of a petition seeking directives not to shoot students at quota reform protesters during their programmes. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Quota protesters today (31 July) announced "Remembering the Heroes" programme for tomorrow to protest against mass killings, mass arrests, attacks, lawsuits, enforced disappearances, and murders of students across the country.

"We will call for a United Nations investigation into the violence and reiterate our nine-point demands during tomorrow's programme," Rifat Rashid, a co-coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said in a press statement sent to the media.

Rifat wrote, "The programme activities include recalling the terrible days and nights of torture; commemorating the martyrs and the injured with their families and classmates; organising drawing, graffiti, wall writing, banner making and digital portrait creation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Teachers, students, and people from the university campuses and surrounding areas will stage protests against the genocide, mass arrests, attacks, cases, enforced disappearances, and attacks on teachers, and will organise cultural programmes including silent procession, torch procession, street play, stage play."

He also requested all to write any content in the memory of the martyrs and use the following hashtags to promote it online and offline: #JulyMassacre #RememberingOurHeroes

'March for Justice' met with police action, arrests

The co-coordinator urged students, teachers, parents, intellectuals, professionals, workers, businessmen, and people from all walks of life to actively participate in the new programme of the movement.

Meanwhile, in the 'March for Justice' program today, students held protest rallies in various locations across the country, including Dhaka, Sylhet, Chattogram, Rajshahi, and Khulna. They protested against the indiscriminate killings, attacks, and mass arrests related to the quota reform protests. During these rallies, they faced teargas, sound grenades, and detentions.

Top News

Quota protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

12h | Panorama
The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

14h | Panorama
How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

1d | Features
Students at a demonstration in the capital on 12 July as part of their Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Bonded by blood: Netizens' profiles turn red in solidarity with student movement       

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

25 injured as police baton charge on students, journalists in Barishal; 20 detained

25 injured as police baton charge on students, journalists in Barishal; 20 detained

3h | Videos
The Supreme Court and DU area are hot around the ‘March for Justice’

The Supreme Court and DU area are hot around the ‘March for Justice’

2h | Videos
Hania's Blood Will Never Be in Vain: Iran

Hania's Blood Will Never Be in Vain: Iran

18m | Videos
Who is Ismail Haniyeh, Killed in an Israeli Attack?

Who is Ismail Haniyeh, Killed in an Israeli Attack?

1h | Videos