Quota protesters announce 'Remembering the Heroes' programme tomorrow

People started gathering near the High Court premises today (31 July) prior to the hearing of a petition seeking directives not to shoot students at quota reform protesters during their programmes. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Quota protesters today (31 July) announced "Remembering the Heroes" programme for tomorrow to protest against mass killings, mass arrests, attacks, lawsuits, enforced disappearances, and murders of students across the country.

"We will call for a United Nations investigation into the violence and reiterate our nine-point demands during tomorrow's programme," Rifat Rashid, a co-coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said in a press statement sent to the media.

Rifat wrote, "The programme activities include recalling the terrible days and nights of torture; commemorating the martyrs and the injured with their families and classmates; organising drawing, graffiti, wall writing, banner making and digital portrait creation.

"Teachers, students, and people from the university campuses and surrounding areas will stage protests against the genocide, mass arrests, attacks, cases, enforced disappearances, and attacks on teachers, and will organise cultural programmes including silent procession, torch procession, street play, stage play."

He also requested all to write any content in the memory of the martyrs and use the following hashtags to promote it online and offline: #JulyMassacre #RememberingOurHeroes

The co-coordinator urged students, teachers, parents, intellectuals, professionals, workers, businessmen, and people from all walks of life to actively participate in the new programme of the movement.

Meanwhile, in the 'March for Justice' program today, students held protest rallies in various locations across the country, including Dhaka, Sylhet, Chattogram, Rajshahi, and Khulna. They protested against the indiscriminate killings, attacks, and mass arrests related to the quota reform protests. During these rallies, they faced teargas, sound grenades, and detentions.