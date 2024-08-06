The secretary general of the United Nations stands in solidarity with Bangladesh

FILE PHOTO: The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES

The UN secretary general is standing in solidarity with Bangladesh, calling for a for the full respect of their human rights as well as underscoring "the need for a full, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into all acts of violence."

The statement was released by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the secretary general, and calls for "calm and restraint by all sides and emphasises the importance of a peaceful, orderly and democratic transition."

Additionally, the secretary general "continues to closely follow developments in the country, including the Chief of Army Staff's announcement regarding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and plans for the formation of an Interim Government."