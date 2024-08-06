The secretary general of the United Nations stands in solidarity with Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 07:25 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 08:34 am

Related News

The secretary general of the United Nations stands in solidarity with Bangladesh

The secretary general “continues to closely follow developments in the country, including the Chief of Army Staff’s announcement regarding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and plans for the formation of an Interim Government.”

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 07:25 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 08:34 am
FILE PHOTO: The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES
FILE PHOTO: The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES

The UN secretary general is standing in solidarity with Bangladesh, calling for a for the full respect of their human rights as well as underscoring "the need for a full, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into all acts of violence."

The statement was released by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the secretary general, and calls for "calm and restraint by all sides and emphasises the importance of a peaceful, orderly and democratic transition."

Additionally, the secretary general "continues to closely follow developments in the country, including the Chief of Army Staff's announcement regarding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and plans for the formation of an Interim Government."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Top News

United Nations (UN) / Sheikh Hasina / Quota protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

1d | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Hasina's Resignation: From Banglamotor to Ganobhaban, students-crowds flock

Sheikh Hasina's Resignation: From Banglamotor to Ganobhaban, students-crowds flock

13h | Videos
Victory cheers of students in Narsingdi

Victory cheers of students in Narsingdi

14h | Videos
Slogans on the streets of Chattogram

Slogans on the streets of Chattogram

14h | Videos
Looting in Ganobhaban

Looting in Ganobhaban

14h | Videos