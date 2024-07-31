'March for justice' met with teargas, sound grenades and detentions

Students today (31 July) brought out protest rallies in places across the country including Dhaka, Sylhet, Chattogram, Rajshahi and Khulna in protest against the indiscriminate killings, attacks and mass arrests centring the quota reform protests.

In Dhaka, people started gathering near the High Court premises prior to the hearing of a petition seeking directives not to shoot students at quota reform protesters during their programmes. However, the hearing was postponed as one of the judges of the HC bench fell sick.

Police detained at least seven students from the High Court premises, our correspondent reports from the spot. However, most of them were later released.

After the news broke, lawyers and students brought out processions near the court premises and the Doyel Chattar area of Dhaka University in the afternoon.

People started gathering near the High Court premises today (31 July) prior to the hearing of a petition seeking directives not to shoot students at quota reform protesters during their programmes. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Around 1:10pm, throngs of students were seen gathering in Doyel Chattar and TSC areas of Dhaka University. They were also accompanied by some teachers as well. They brought out rallies while chanting "We want justice".

Meanwhile, a group of students took out a procession in Mirpur's Banarasi Palli when a team of around 20 policemen surrounded the protestors with bikes, our correspondent reports from the spot.

A few metres away, leaders and activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League took position on the main road in Mirpur-10 area and proceeded to resist the protesters.

According to locals, police intervened and asked the protesters to go back. Later they sent the protesters back in rickshaws.

In Rajshahi, police detained four protestors in front of the court premises around 2:30pm today (31 July).

At the time of arrest, one of the students said, "We are students of Bangladesh University of Professionals. We went out to see the situation. Detaining us is wrong."

Police arrest students in Rajshahi on 31 July 2024. Photo: TBS

The student were heard asking the police, whether there was any ban to move on the road or not.

A group of eight to ten people rushed to the city's Mahish Bathan Court Square area and pelted bricks and vandalised the police vehicle. Meanwhile, the police dispersed them by firing blank rubber bullets. However, the police could not confirm their identity.

Meanwhile, the police surrounded the entire court area.

In Barishal, at least 25 people, including journalists, were injured as police baton charged on protesters.

Police baton charge during a procession in Barishal on 31 July. Photo: TBS

Police also reportedly detained at least 20 people as processions took place around 11:00am in front of Ashwinikumar Hall on Nagri Road and then around 12:30pm in front of the District and Sessions Judge Court on Fazlul Haque Avenue.

In Khulna, students started marching along the Royal intersection in the city this morning.

The gathering came face-to-face with police personnel deployed there.

Student protesters claimed that police detained 30 people from the procession.

Students bring out protest in Khulna on 31 July 2024. Photo: TBS

Last night, some coordinators had announced the withdrawal of the protesting programmes. However, students launched fresh programmes this morning.

In Sylhet, the police dispersed protesters marching for justice for those who died in the recent protests in Sylhet city by firing teargas shells and throwing sound grenades.

The platform of students protesting for the quota reform "Anti-Discrimination Student Movement" called for a "March for Justice" programme today.

In solidarity with this programme, protesters gathered at Shahjalal University Gate in Sylhet at 11am.

Students bring out protest rallies in Sylhet on 31 July 2024. Photo: TBS

Police removed the protesters from the university gate at 11:30am. At this time, they started marching towards the court point of the city.

After the procession reached Subidbazar in the city, they were stopped by the police with barricades. However, they removed the barricades and moved forward. Police hurled tear shells and sound grenades to disperse them.

At that time, when the agitators also threw brickbats, the area in front of the Sylhet Press Club.

In Thakurgaon, police charged batons on students as they brought out a procession as part of the 'March for Justice' programme around 11am. At least wo students were injured in the incident.

The students claimed that the police obstructed their peaceful march and resorted to using batons.

Police obstructed students' march inThakurgaon municipality gate area and charged batons to disperse them. Photo: TBS

However, Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge ABM Firoz Wahid denied to comment on the incident.

Later, the students regrouped in front of the municipality gate, chanting slogans demanding withdrawal of cases against students.

In Chattogram, police obstructed an Anti-discrimination Student Movement programme this morning (31 July) as it was heading to the court premises.

Later, the protesters enforced their "March for Justice" programme defying a police barricade and took position at the court premises.

A faction of pro-BNP lawyers joined the protest in solidarity with the student protesters. The pro-government faction of the lawyers were also at the spot, our correspondent reports from the spot.

In Faridpur a protest rally began at 8am today from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital.

A protest rally in Faridpur. Photo: TBS

The rally proceeded along the main road in front of the medical college hospital and ended in front of Shamsul Ulum Madrasa.

Participants in the rally chanted slogans demanding an end to mass arrests across the country, the reopening of schools and colleges, and other related demands.