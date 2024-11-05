How to handle a dictator at work: Lessons from the quota reform protests

Ever had that one boss who thinks they run the place like a personal empire? If you've ever dealt with an overbearing manager who makes all the calls, shuts down any criticism, and leaves the team walking on eggshells, you know the feeling.

But here's the twist: maybe it's not just the boss; perhaps the whole system's wired to encourage this behaviour.

Inspired by the July protests that took a stand against unfair public sector quotas, we can draw some practical lessons for tackling workplace dictators. These protests weren't just about policy change—they were about people uniting against an unfair structure. Just like the protesters resisted through unity, strategy and adaptability, we can apply similar methods to bring some balance back to our own work lives. Here's a breakdown:

Why do people act like dictators at work?

Before you grab your pitchfork, it helps to know why some leaders go down the dictator route. It could be insecurity, a deep need for power, or maybe they're just following the examples set by toxic environments they've experienced before. Others may simply lack the emotional intelligence to lead without micromanaging or power-tripping. Knowing the root can help in dealing with the behaviour strategically, rather than with blind frustration.

1. Resist divide-and-rule tactics

Dictators love playing employees against each other to keep control. During the quota protests, the government tried to paint protestors as troublemakers to sow division. But the movement stayed united, refusing to let these tactics weaken them. Similarly, when a manager starts pitting colleagues against each other, try forming cross-departmental alliances and keep communication open. Don't let rumours or favouritism isolate you—solidarity among colleagues is a powerful antidote.

2. Use the power of public opinion

The protestors made waves by taking their message to the public, building support that authorities couldn't ignore. In the workplace, if individual complaints fall on deaf ears, rallying employee support for issues can make a difference. Consider group discussions, internal feedback channels, or even bringing the issue to external industry forums if it's serious. No company wants to be known for being an autocratic workplace, so public attention can push leadership to act.

3. Demand accountability

The protesters demanded transparency and accountability from the government—and got it. At work, you can encourage accountability by regularly requesting updates and transparency in decision-making. Formal feedback sessions or regular check-ins can also keep management honest. It's about creating a culture where no one can just make decisions in a vacuum without explaining the "why" behind them.

4. Practise nonviolent resistance

Nonviolent methods—like petitions, peaceful demonstrations and sit-ins—have proven effective in civil resistance. In a work environment, you might opt for peaceful but firm pushbacks, such as respectfully declining unreasonable demands or collectively setting boundaries.

For instance, if the boss insists on impossible deadlines, employees can discuss this openly to seek a manageable solution.

5. Create parallel communication channels

Authoritarian regimes often restrict communication to control dissent. During the protests, activists found ways around restrictions, using encrypted messaging and social media to organise. In workplaces with tight-lipped management, alternative channels like private group chats, anonymous surveys, or off-site meetings can allow honest discussions without the fear of repercussions. Even something as simple as documenting incidents for personal records can be empowering.

6. Be adaptable

The protesters' ability to shift tactics kept their movement alive. In the workplace, if one approach doesn't work, be ready to try another. Maybe that means working with sympathetic senior colleagues, finding allies in different departments, or coming up with creative solutions to everyday challenges. Flexibility keeps momentum going, even when things get tough.

7. Cultivate internal leadership

Grassroots leadership was key to the protests' success. It was the voices from within, rather than appointed leaders, that gave the movement its credibility. At work, supporting colleagues who can articulate group concerns and lead discussions can create a positive counterbalance to authoritarian management.

An empowered group is stronger, more resilient and harder to suppress