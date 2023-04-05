Quick steps will be taken after identifying risky markets: Kamal

Bangladesh

BSS
05 April, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 06:45 pm

Quick steps will be taken after identifying risky markets: Kamal

BSS
05 April, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 06:45 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said measures will be taken quickly after identifying the risky markets in the capital. 

"Businessmen should leave the establishments soon after the Fire Service's announcement of risky buildings," he told journalists after visiting fire-ravaged Bangabazar .

The minister said the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will take measures to build a modern and safe market at the place of Bangabazar that was gutted by fire.

He said that the DSCC will make logical decisions regarding the rehabilitation of the affected traders of Bangabazar.

Referring to the formation of two probe committees, Kamal said a committee was formed on behalf of the Fire Service and another was formed by the Home Ministry.

Fire Service to mark risky markets from 6 April

Addressing the businessmen, he said that targeting the upcoming Eid, the traders took money from friends and relatives and stored up various goods for selling. "But everything was destroyed in a terrible fire. The prime minister has monitored the fire incident and she will take decisions on how to assist the businessmen," Kamal added.

He said when the fire broke out at 6:10 am, within two to three minutes, the Fire Service units arrived and started working to control the fire. 

"But the fire spread quickly... but the expert officials of the Fire Service faced obstacles due to various reasons. The fire also spread to the police headquarters next door and damaged valuables," the home minister said. 

He said the terrible fire completely destroyed four markets and injured several members of the Fire Service.

Earlier, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman said the government will rehabilitate the traders affected by the devastating fire at Bangabazar market.

He said that the rehabilitation process will start on instructions from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after the government determines the losses incurred by the traders.

Bangabazar market fire / Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan

