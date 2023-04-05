Fire Service to mark risky markets from 6 April

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 04:10 pm

Fire Service to mark risky markets from 6 April

Gawsia and Rajdhani Super Market already under radar

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Fire Service and Civil Defence will launch a drive to find and identify markets at risk of fire and hazards from 6 April. 

During a visit to the Bangabazar this afternoon, the agency's Director General Brigadier General Md Main Uddin also said the fire had ravaged the 5th and 6th floor of the Annexco Tower, where 12 fire fighting units were still fighting to douse the flames. 

Asked about the water crisis during the rescue operation, he said they will try to make the people obey the national building codes and sit with the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha and home ministry next week.

"Water hydrants are a must for urban life. Unfortunately, we only have those at a few factories," he said. 

Destruction and despair in the air: A blaze battled, not battered

Terming Gawsia and Rajdhani Super Market as risky, the DG said there were several others.

"We will launch a drive and serve notices to those markets from 6 April. According to the national code, those markets have to have [multiple] exit points and fire extinguishing amenities," he further said.

The move comes following a devastating fire at Baagabazar on Tuesday (4 April) that left at least 3,500 shops gutted, some 5,000 traders have been affected. The incident also left 36 people injured.

A total of 48 fire service units along with members of the armed forces, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) worked together to bring the situation under control.

The fire service had declared the Bangabazar apparel market "highly risky" in terms of fire safety on 1 April 2019.

 

