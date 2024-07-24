Situation to come under control within a few days: Home minister

Bangladesh

BSS
24 July, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 05:31 pm

Related News

Situation to come under control within a few days: Home minister

We have successfully controlled militant uprise and terrorist activities, the home minister says

BSS
24 July, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 05:31 pm
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

The prevailing situation will be brought under control within a few days, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today (24 July).

"Our people don't like militancy and terrorism. We think we will fight it together. I will not allow this group and its network," he told journalists at his ministry's conference room.

Kamal said the law enforcement agencies have been identifying criminals one by one, adding, "Curfew has been imposed to deal the current situation. We have successfully controlled militant uprise and terrorist activities. Everything will be under control in next 3-4 days."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The minister distributed financial support to the family members of policemen and Ansar, who were killed by BNP-Jamaat cadres, during the quota reform movement.

He said that all forces including police, BGB, Ansar have faced the movement with patience, adding, "We have seen that terrorists brutally killed our police and Ansar in the name of movement, while many were seriously wounded."

Kamal said that everyone knows who supported the movement behind the scene. They are the anti-liberation forces and they fuelled them to make Bangladesh a dysfunctional country, he added.

Pointing out that all the demands of the agitator students have been accepted, he said, "We have seen that they attacked police by targeting them. A policeman was killed and hanged on a tree. You have seen this picture. You have also seen that Bangla Bhai had risen earlier with the patronization of the Jamaat-BNP."

The minister said saboteurs around the quota reform movement will be identified and they will face the legal action, adding, "The government has been working to lift the curfew as soon as possible."

Regarding those involved in violence and sabotage, he said, "We will use all our strength to identify them one by one. They will face the music. We will not spare them."

"We were forced to impose the curfew. We called Bangladesh Army. They are cooperating with the civil administration. We have already brought militants and terrorists and BNP-Jamaat's conspiracy under control," Kamal added.

Replying to a question about the curfew, the minister said, "We do not want to continue curfew. Police stations were being attacked. KPIs were being destroyed. Police, RAB, Ansar, BGB were being killed when they went to perform their duties. That is why we are forced to impose the curfew."

Replying to another question, he said curfew will be lifted when the situation of the country will be normal and people will go to their work.

Referring to vandalism and arson attacks on KPIs and other public establishments, the minister said action will be taken after receiving charge sheets according to the merits of the case filed in connection with the attack during the quota reform movement.

Top News

Bangladesh / Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

1d | Panorama
How are patients faring amid the curfew?

How are patients faring amid the curfew?

1d | Panorama
Representational image.

Hardly any passengers for rickshaws, CNGs only operating for media houses

1d | Panorama
Finding the postpartum body’s needs is truly an adventure that can open you up to new styles. Photo: Courtesy

Comfort in style: Postpartum fashion in Bangladesh

5d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

5d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

6d | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

5d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

6d | Videos