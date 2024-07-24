Situation to come under control within a few days: Home minister

The prevailing situation will be brought under control within a few days, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today (24 July).

"Our people don't like militancy and terrorism. We think we will fight it together. I will not allow this group and its network," he told journalists at his ministry's conference room.

Kamal said the law enforcement agencies have been identifying criminals one by one, adding, "Curfew has been imposed to deal the current situation. We have successfully controlled militant uprise and terrorist activities. Everything will be under control in next 3-4 days."

The minister distributed financial support to the family members of policemen and Ansar, who were killed by BNP-Jamaat cadres, during the quota reform movement.

He said that all forces including police, BGB, Ansar have faced the movement with patience, adding, "We have seen that terrorists brutally killed our police and Ansar in the name of movement, while many were seriously wounded."

Kamal said that everyone knows who supported the movement behind the scene. They are the anti-liberation forces and they fuelled them to make Bangladesh a dysfunctional country, he added.

Pointing out that all the demands of the agitator students have been accepted, he said, "We have seen that they attacked police by targeting them. A policeman was killed and hanged on a tree. You have seen this picture. You have also seen that Bangla Bhai had risen earlier with the patronization of the Jamaat-BNP."

The minister said saboteurs around the quota reform movement will be identified and they will face the legal action, adding, "The government has been working to lift the curfew as soon as possible."

Regarding those involved in violence and sabotage, he said, "We will use all our strength to identify them one by one. They will face the music. We will not spare them."

"We were forced to impose the curfew. We called Bangladesh Army. They are cooperating with the civil administration. We have already brought militants and terrorists and BNP-Jamaat's conspiracy under control," Kamal added.

Replying to a question about the curfew, the minister said, "We do not want to continue curfew. Police stations were being attacked. KPIs were being destroyed. Police, RAB, Ansar, BGB were being killed when they went to perform their duties. That is why we are forced to impose the curfew."

Replying to another question, he said curfew will be lifted when the situation of the country will be normal and people will go to their work.

Referring to vandalism and arson attacks on KPIs and other public establishments, the minister said action will be taken after receiving charge sheets according to the merits of the case filed in connection with the attack during the quota reform movement.