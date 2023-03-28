President off to Singapore for checkup

Bangladesh

BSS
28 March, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 05:46 pm

Related News

President off to Singapore for checkup

BSS
28 March, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 05:46 pm
President M Abdul Hamid. Photo: UNB
President M Abdul Hamid. Photo: UNB

President M Abdul Hamid on Tuesday left Dhaka for Singapore for a medical checkup.

A VVIP aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the president took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4:50pm.

During his eight-day visit, Abdul Hamid is scheduled to have his health checkup at Mount Elizabeth Hospital and eye treatment at Singapore National Eye Centre.

The president is expected to return home on 5 April.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abul Momen, dean of the diplomatic corps, cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three services and senior civil and military officials concerned saw him off at the airport.

The president's spouse Rashida Khanam and officials concerned to the Bangabhaban are accompanying the head of the state during the tour.

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-Myanmar trade and investment: Opportunities and way forward

5h | Thoughts
German rower Marie-Sophie Zeidler (second from right) is preparing for qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but has had to deal with two bouts of Long COVID in the last three years. Photo: DW

How long Covid affects the careers of top athletes

5h | Thoughts
Chatbots like ChatGPT are giant plagiarism machines since they mainly recombine prose and pictures that were originally created by humans. Photo : Bloomberg

There's no such thing as artificial intelligence

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

2h | TBS World
Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

7h | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

23h | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year