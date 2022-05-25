Population and housing census from 15-21 June this year

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 04:57 pm

Related News

Population and housing census from 15-21 June this year

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 04:57 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) will conduct the sixth population and housing census from 15 to 21 June this year.

The first-ever digital census, which is usually conducted once a decade, provides complete data on the overall population, its composition, workforce, density, housing and other socio-economic indicators vital for formulating economic and other policies.

President Abdul Hamid is expected to unveil a memorial stamp on the project, while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will give an inaugural speech on 14 June, marking the beginning of this landmark digital project. 

Under this census, using GIS (Geographic Information System) based digital map data of all households of the country will be collected simultaneously through Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) method with the help of mobile tabs.

Around 3.7 lakh enumerators will collect the population census data from across the country and send them to a central server for processing. Data will be collected from each household using a computer-assisted personal interviewing (CAPI) system, geographic information system and tablet computers with data connectivity.

BBS last published a population census report in 2011 that estimated Bangladesh's population at 15.17 crore.

It said the population growth rate was 1.37%. Currently, Bangladesh's population is around 17 crore.

Top News

Bangladesh Building Systems (BBS) / population census / housing census

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

6h | Panorama
Underlying problems such as school dropouts need to be addressed first before taking a legal route to stop child labour. Photo: Reuters

‘Child labour in a country like Bangladesh is primarily a development issue, not so much of enforcement’

7h | Panorama
The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

1d | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Soaring commodity prices put pressure on budget

Soaring commodity prices put pressure on budget

1h | Videos
The alarming effects of the global food crisis

The alarming effects of the global food crisis

4h | Videos
Mangoes from Satkhira going to Iraq

Mangoes from Satkhira going to Iraq

6h | Videos
The dream of building home on moon

The dream of building home on moon

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

5
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide