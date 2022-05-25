Population and housing census from 15-21 June this year

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) will conduct the sixth population and housing census from 15 to 21 June this year.

The first-ever digital census, which is usually conducted once a decade, provides complete data on the overall population, its composition, workforce, density, housing and other socio-economic indicators vital for formulating economic and other policies.

President Abdul Hamid is expected to unveil a memorial stamp on the project, while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will give an inaugural speech on 14 June, marking the beginning of this landmark digital project.

Under this census, using GIS (Geographic Information System) based digital map data of all households of the country will be collected simultaneously through Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) method with the help of mobile tabs.

Around 3.7 lakh enumerators will collect the population census data from across the country and send them to a central server for processing. Data will be collected from each household using a computer-assisted personal interviewing (CAPI) system, geographic information system and tablet computers with data connectivity.

BBS last published a population census report in 2011 that estimated Bangladesh's population at 15.17 crore.

It said the population growth rate was 1.37%. Currently, Bangladesh's population is around 17 crore.