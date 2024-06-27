Ctg population: Unmarried men 42.43%, women 26.52%

Chattogram has more women than men, but the number of unmarried men is higher than the number of women, according to the Population and Housing Census 2022 report.

"There are 45,70,113 men and 45,98,926 women in Chattogram. Of them, 26.52% of women are unmarried, while the rate for unmarried men is 42.43%," Mohammad Wahidur Rahman, deputy director, the district statistics office said while presenting the report at the Chattogram Circuit House on Thursday (27 June).

This makes the number of unmarried men 1.6 times higher than women.

According to the report, the population of Chattogram has increased by 15,53,000 to 91,69,465.

However, men are ahead in literacy as the literacy rate stands at 82.88%, while 79.26% of women are literate.

Speaking on the occasion, Md Wahidur Rahman said 1,736 people live per square kilometre in Chattogram. This was 1,442 in 2011.

The annual average population growth rate in the district is 1.65%. The rate was 1.40% in 2011, according to the report.