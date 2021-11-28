Sporadic violence in some districts as third phase UP polls underway

Several incidents of violence have been reported in some districts of the country as the voting for the third phase of union parishad (UP) polls began today.

After the first two phases were marred by violence, there has been tension and panic among the voters of 1,000 UPs where voting began at 8am on Sunday and will continue till 4pm.

In this phase of UP polls, voting is being done through the electronic voting machine (EVM) in 33 union parishads, and through ballot papers in the remaining UPs.

Members of the law enforcement agencies have taken necessary measures to ensure a peaceful election.

Meanwhile, the election commission has appointed judicial magistrates in each UP.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda hoped that this time the election will be free, fair and neutral.

According to him, some 569 candidates have been elected unopposed as Chairman in the third phase of the election so far.

Of the uncontested candidates, 100 were elected as chairman, while 132 in reserved seats and 337 were in member posts.

Photo: TBS

A total of 50,146 candidates are contesting the polls with 4,409 for the post of chairman, 11,105 for reserved women member positions, and 34,632 candidates are vying for the post of member. 81 candidates have been elected unopposed as Chairman in the second phase so far.

There are about 4,500 union parishads in the country. The EC plans to complete the voting of all UPs step by step before the end of its term.

Voting for the fourth phase in 840 Ups UPs will be held on 26 December and the fifth phase in 708 Ups on 5 January next.

In the first phase, elections were held in 204 UPs on June 21, and 160 UPs on September 20. Voting took place in 835 UPs in the second phase of the election.

In a joint operation of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police on late Saturday, 31 were arrested from Lazmipur's Ramganj upazia with a gun, four machetes, a knife, a cocktail and several local weapons.

The weapons were recovered from a house adjacent to Madhya Bhadur Government Primary School polling station in Bhadur Union of the upazila, which according to locals were stockpiled to occupy the polling centre.

Photo: TBS

Lakshmipur Police Superintendent AHM Kamruzzaman said a case is underway against the detainees who are now in police custody.

In Brahmanbaria's Nabinagar upazila, presiding officer of Hajipur Government Primary School polling station has allegedly been threatened to allow casting open votes for the ruling party.

Reportedly, Awami League nominated chairman candidate Md Mujibur Rahman Saudagar came to visit the centre in the morning and pressed the presiding officer Abul Khair for open voting on chairman ballots.

Photo: TBS

After the untoward request was denied it sparked a commotion at the centre. Later, police intervened to bring the situation under control and removed the AL candidate from the centre.

The mobile phone of Mujibur Rahman Saudagar was found turned off when TBS correspondent tried to contact him about the allegations.

Meanwhile, a young man named Alauddin, 28, was sentenced to six months in prison by a mobile court for trying to cast fake votes at a polling station in the Panishwar union of Shorail upazia of the district.

Photo: TBS

In Faridpur, voting has started in 15 unions of Bhanga and Charbhadrasan upazilas from 8 am where 98 candidates are contesting for the post of chairmen.

Besides, 596 candidates are contesting for the posts of general members and reserved women members.

In Munshiganj, voting in held in all 21 UPs under Munshiganj Sadar and Tongibari upazila.

In order to maintain free and fair polls, more than twelve hundred members of law enforcement agencies have been deployed. There will be eight platoons of BGB, 10 patrol teams of RAB.

According to election office and district administration sources, 30 executive magistrates will be on duty in two upazilas, with one magistrate in each union. There will also be 7 judicial magistrates.

In Cumilla, allegation has been raised that Awami League candidate Abul Hashem has openly tried to cast votes on boat symbol at Nalua Chandpur centre of Laxmipur union.\

Photo: TBS

The incident ensued an altercation with Abdur Razzak, one of the oppositions with pineapple symbol.

Later police asked the two candidates to leave the centre.

On the other hand, the fan symbol candidate Maulana Monir Hossain has complained that opposition activists are not allowing his voters to come to the centre.

Voting in some 17 unions is underway in Satkhira in the third phase.

Golam Rasul, AL general secretary of ward 5, was seen instructing voters to cast their votes for boat and rooster symbols in the Kulia Union Secondary School polling station from this morning.

Photo: TBS

The presiding officer of the centre Mizanur Rahman, however, denied any such incident.

When asked, Golam Rasul said that he is not forcing but requesting the voters to vote for boat and rooster symbol.