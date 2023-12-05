From Tk6 lakh to Tk11 crore, law minister's cash balloons

Azizul Shonchay
05 December, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 10:39 pm

The minister has also invested in shares of Citizen Bank and Exim Bangladesh, which are now worth Tk40.10 crore.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. File photo: Collected
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. File photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Haque has experienced a surge in income over the last five years, with his cash increasing from Tk6 lakh to nearly Tk11 crore during this period.

The minister has also invested in shares of Citizen Bank and "Exim Bangladesh", which are now worth Tk40.10 crore. 

Additionally, he possesses $14,093. 

These financial details were obtained from the affidavit the minister submitted to the Election Commission to contest the 12th national election.

A lawyer by profession, Law Minister Anisul Haque became a parliament member by contesting the 2014 election as a candidate of the ruling Awami League. He is the president of Kasba upazila Awami League and the son of the late lawmaker lawyer Sirajul Islam.

Regarding income sources, the minister earns Tk43 lakh annually from agriculture and fisheries, Tk5.24 lakh from house rents, Tk12.60 lakh as an allowance for his position as a minister, Tk43.45 lakh from bank bank FDR interest, and Tk1.65 lakh from shares and bank deposits named after his late mother. 

In the affidavit for the January 7 election, the minister added house rent as a new source of income.

The minister reported possessing Tk10.92 crore in cash, a significant increase from Tk6 lakh stated in the affidavit submitted ahead of the 2018 election.

Anisul Huq has fixed assets worth Tk5.79 crore and possesses 20 bhori gold. 

His immovable assets include eight bigha arable land, 1 acre and 22.5 decimal non-arable land, houses, and flats. 

In addition, he owns 16.89 bigha arable land and three fisheries firms in joint ownership. 

The minister has no debts.

Law Minister Anisul Huq

